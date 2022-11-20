Matheson scored a goal during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Flyers.

Matheson, who dressed for the first time Saturday after recovering from an abdominal muscle strain, made his presence felt from the opening faceoff. The 28-year-old defenseman looked in midseason form, scoring a second-period tally from the high slot area off a no-look backhand helper from Nick Suzuki. Matheson finished with four PIM, three shots and two blocks in the comeback win.