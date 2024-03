Matheson scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The goal was pretty. Matheson cut across the goalmouth , took a return pass from Cole Caufield and slid a backhand around Ilya Samsonov just 36 seconds into the game. Matheson has been a revelation this season. His 46 points put him into a tie with Morgan Rielly for 10th in blue line scoring overall. With luck, Matheson will flirt with a 60-point season. His previous best was 34 points in 48 games last season.