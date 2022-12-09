Matheson (undisclosed) is not at practice Friday, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.
Matheson left practice early Thursday and did not return. Matheson missed the first 17 games of the season recovering from an abdominal strain and has a goal and six points in nine games with Montreal. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
