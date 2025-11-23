Matheson produced two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Matheson has a goal and four helpers over his last three contests. The 31-year-old defenseman set up Noah Dobson's first goal and Josh Anderson's second tally (an empty-netter) in this contest. Matheson continues to exceed expectations in a top-four role this season, which has seen him rack up four goals, 10 helpers, 26 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-12 rating over 21 appearances. That pace puts him closer to his 62-point effort in 2023-24 than his 31-point campaign in the 2024-25 regular season, which is good news for fantasy managers who scooped Matheson off the waiver wire early in the year.