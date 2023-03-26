Matheson posted three assists and three shots, helping the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Matheson was a big contributor offensively Saturday, dishing out helpers on Mike Hoffman's goal and two of Rafael Harvey-Pinard's goals. Matheson has been on a roll lately, picking up points in six of his last seven games with nine points in that span. On the season, Matheson has eight goals and 28 points in 39 games.