Matheson posted three assists and three shots, helping the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Matheson was a big contributor offensively Saturday, dishing out helpers on Mike Hoffman's goal and two of Rafael Harvey-Pinard's goals. Matheson has been on a roll lately, picking up points in six of his last seven games with nine points in that span. On the season, Matheson has eight goals and 28 points in 39 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Nabs power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Nets game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Runs point streak to three•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Scores goal Monday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Stays hot with goal•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Assists in consecutive games•