Matheson had an assist, one shot on net, two blocked shots, three hits and two penalty minutes over 25:27 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matheson's shot bounced of Juraj Slafkovsky and landed on the stick of Nick Suzuki, who potted Montreal's third goal. The assist extended Matheson's point streak to six games. The blueliner now has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) over 36 games.