Matheson (lower body) will miss approximately 2-3 weeks, the Canadiens announced Sunday.

Matheson missed six straight games before returning to the lineup against Boston on Thursday. However, he was back on the shelf for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado and will need more time to recover from his lingering injury. The 32-year-old defenseman has one goal, four assists, 16 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and five hits in nine appearances this season. With Matheson out, Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher could compete for playing time.