Matheson (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus LA, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Matheson left practice early Thursday and did not practice Friday. He missed the first 17 games of the season with an abdominal strain. He had played in the last nine contests, scoring once and adding five assists.
