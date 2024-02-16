Matheson had a power-play assist, one shot on net and three blocks over 26:29 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Matheson's shot from the point was tipped wide by Cole Caufield, but the puck bounced off the back boards then off goalie Jonathan Quick's leg for Montreal's third goal. The assist was Matheson's eighth -- third on the power play -- over the last eight games.