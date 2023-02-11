Matheson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders.

After Kirby Dach tipped home Matheson's point shot with just over three minutes left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3, the blueliner made sure the game wouldn't get to a shootout. He found Mike Hoffman coming out of the penalty box inside the final minute of OT to create a two-on-one break, then banged home the rebound after Hoffman's shot was stopped by Semyon Varlamov. Matheson has had flashes of productivity when healthy this season but his healthy stretches have been all too infrequent, and the 28-year-old has two goals and 10 points through only 18 games.