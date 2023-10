Matheson had three shots on goal, two blocked shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 22:01 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.

Matheson was dinged up in the Canadiens' previous game but traveled with the team and was on ice for the first of a three-game road trip. He's provided offense from Montreal's blue line, posting two goals and four assists -- all but one of those points coming on the power play -- over nine appearances.