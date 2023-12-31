Matheson had a power-play assist, two shots on net and three blocks over 22:36 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Matheson had the secondary helper on Cole Caufield's power-play tally and extended the defenseman's point streak to five games. His 15 power-play points are tied for the team-high with Nick Suzuki, who had the primary assist on the tally.