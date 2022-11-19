Matheson (abdomen) participated in his first full-contact practice with teammates Friday and could be active Saturday against the Flyers, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Matheson skated on a pairing with Joel Edmundson, a sign that team plans to make him available against the Flyers, while Arber Xhekaj skated on the fourth pairing with Chris Wideman. Another sign is that Montreal cleared a roster spot Friday by sending Rem Pitlick to AHL Laval. Matheson was a key offseason acquisition who can provide a veteran presence for a largely youthful blue line.