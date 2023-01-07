Matheson (lower body) practiced Friday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Matheson, who missed 12 of the last 13 games, rejoined teammates Friday. While he's been out, the Canadiens relied heavily on younger defensemen, which sets up the Canadiens in the long run but hurts their chances in the short term. The team believes Matheson is about two weeks away from being ready to play in a game.