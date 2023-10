Matheson (lower body) will play in Saturday's preseason finale against Ottawa.

Matheson, who had been hindered by a lower-body issue, will get a chance to play before Montreal takes on Toronto on Wednesday to begin the 2023-24 campaign. In 48 games last season. he registered eight goals, 34 points, 126 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and 53 hits. It could be a big year for the 29-year-old blueliner, as he is slated to play on the top defense pair and work on the first power-play unit.