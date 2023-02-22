Matheson scored a goal and had an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils. He added one shot and two blocked shots over 27:27 of ice time.

Matheson assisted on Johnny Kovacevic's goal then shut the door on New Jersey with a 200-foot Hail-Mary into an empty net, the last of three goals scored by Montreal defensemen. He's had a productive stretch of offense since returning from the break, posting six points in six games, including a pair of multi-point efforts. Matheson should continue to see top-pair minutes and be part of the team's top power-play unit.