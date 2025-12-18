Matheson (upper body) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Chicago, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Matheson also sat out Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. The defenseman has four goals and 12 assists in 32 games this season. He has lost a lot of his fantasy value since Montreal added Noah Dobson via trade in the offseason, as Matheson is averaging only 17 seconds of power-play time this season. He could return as early as Saturday against Pittsburgh.