Matheson (lower body) is set to be reevaluated following the team's four-game road trip, the Canadiens announced Wednesday. Additionally, Matheson has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

It's a slightly more clear timeline for Matheson after having been previously ruled out indefinitely. Once given the all-clear, the Quebec native should not only retake his place on the top pairing but also the No. 1 power-play unit where he should be capable of offering decent offensive upside. Prior to getting hurt, Matheson registered four assists, 12 shots and 11 hits in his previous five contests.