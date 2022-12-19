Matheson sustained a lower-body injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the team announced Monday.

Matheson remained in Montreal and will miss at least the upcoming three-game road trip, though it certainly sounds as though it could be longer. It's just the latest injury absence for the defenseman who has been limited to just 10 games this year in which he recorded one goal, five assists and 14 hits. Considering he is out indefinitely, Matheson likely will be designated for injured reserve soon.