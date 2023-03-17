Matheson scored a goal on three shots and assisted on a power-play tally over 20:22 of ice time in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Panthers.

Matheson scored just 16 seconds into the game, igniting what would be an historic first 20 minutes that saw a combined 10 goals scored in the first period. That tied an NHL record for goals in the first period of a game, something that happened twice before dating back to 1917. For Matheson, the marker extended a point streak to three contests, giving him 23 points over 35 games.