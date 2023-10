Matheson recorded a goal and an assist with the man advantage against Columbus on Thursday.

Matheson had just six multi-point games last season but has already registered his first one of the 2023-24 campaign. The Quebec native is thriving right now thanks to his role on the power play, having notched four of his five points to open the campaign with the man advantage. At this rate, Matheson could reach the 40-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career.