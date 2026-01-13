Matheson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Matheson's tally 29 seconds into the third period put the Canadiens ahead for good. The defenseman has three points over his last three games, and he's up to five goals, 16 helpers, 58 shots on net, 95 blocks, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating through 43 appearances this season. Matheson doesn't have the same scoring pop as Lane Hutson or Noah Dobson, but he's still productive enough to help in fantasy.