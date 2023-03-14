Matheson found the back of the net in Montreal's 8-4 loss to Colorado on Monday.
Matheson's marker came midway through the third period and reduced Colorado's lead to 7-4. He has six goals and 20 points in 33 contests in 2022-23. Matheson was held off the scoresheet over his previous three games.
