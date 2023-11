Matheson scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. He added two PIM to his line over 23:21 of ice time.

Matheson joined the battle in front and fired a feed from Sean Monahan over the pile of players in front of Vancouver netminder Casey DeSmith for Montreal's first goal. The tally was the defenseman's fourth goal of the season, and the third consecutive game with a power-play point. On the downside, Matheson was minus-3 and is minus-9 over the last five contests.