Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Scores in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matheson scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.
Ivan Demidov sent a pass across the top of the crease for Matheson to one-time home at the minute mark of overtime. After his first multi-game point drought of the year, Matheson was able to bang the shot home. He's up to two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, 11 hits, 18 blocks and a plus-5 rating across eight appearances this season. The 31-year-old could slow down as Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson carry more of the scoring load from the blue line, but Matheson is proving just as capable and should have a good chance for at least 30 points again.
