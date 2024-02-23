Matheson scored a goal on three shots and had one hit in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Matheson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead when he pounced on a Kris Letang turnover in the Pittsburgh zone and beat Tristan Jarry midway through the first period. The tally was Matheson's eighth and snapped a 10-game goal drought. The defenseman has eight goals, 34 assists, 145 shots, 49 hits, 122 blocks and 48 PIM over 57 games.