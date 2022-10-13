Matheson is expected to miss eight weeks with an abdominal muscle strain.

Previous reports indicated Matheson was dealing with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old shouldn't be expected back until mid-December unless his recovery goes well. His absence bodes well for the likelihood of Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj continuing to hold down spots on the Canadiens' blue line, at least until Joel Edmundson (lower body) returns.