Matheson (lower body) is expected to miss two weeks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Saturday.

Matheson will miss his second stretch of games this season due to a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen whether his current issue is a flare-up of his previous injury. Prior to going down, the 32-year-old defenseman posted a goal, three assists, a plus-1 rating, 15 shots on net, five hits and 13 blocked shots across eight appearances this season. In his absence, the 22-year-old Adam Engstrom should have a chance to earn more playing time over the next two weeks and beyond. If Matheson is ultimately shifted to injured reserve, he's a solid IR stash in deep fantasy leagues.