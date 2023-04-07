Matheson delivered three assists in a 6-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
Two of the helpers came shorthanded. With the assists, Matheson established a new career mark for points (33; eight goals, 25 assists) in just 45 games. His previous best came last season when he delivered 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins.
