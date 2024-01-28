Matheson had an assist, three shots on net and four blocks over 27:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Montreal's blueliners gave the team early offense when Matheson found Kaiden Guhle, who snuck up on the back side of the play, and deposited the game's first goal. The assist was the career-high 27th helper for Matheson, who tied his previous career best in points at 34.