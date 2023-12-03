Matheson recorded a power-play assist, one shot on goal, three blocked shots and one hit over 29:17 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Matheson and Nick Suzuki played pass along the boards before the captain struck from the top of the right faceoff circle to cut the Red Wings' lead to 4-3 early in the third period. Montreal's power-play unit, which was unsuccessful over 27 consecutive opportunities, scored for the first time since Nov. 12. When the unit does produce, Matheson and Suzuki are typically involved. The defenseman leads the Canadiens with 10 man-advantage points with Suzuki trailing him at nine.