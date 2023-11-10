Matheson scored a goal and had two power-play assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings. He finished with five shots on net and one blocked shot over 27:56 of ice time.

Matheson was reeling following a two-game stretch during which he was minus-6 in losses to the Blues and Lightning. He began the bounce-back night by sniping Montreal's first goal as a trailer off a feed from Alex Newhook. It was the second multi-point effort of the season for the the 29-year-old blueliner, who is up to 10 points (seven on the power play), 40 shots on net, nine hits and 28 blocked shots over 13 games.