Matheson (abdomen) skated prior to Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Matheson has been sidelined since the start of the season with an abdominal muscle strain. He was given a two-month timeline Oct. 14 but looks like he could be ahead of schedule.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Set for eight-week absence•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Goes on IR•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Unavailable for Opening Night•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Headed to Montreal•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Posts new career bests•