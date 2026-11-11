Matheson (lower body) will travel with the Canadiens ahead of Thursday's road game against Boston, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Matheson has been sidelined since late October due to his lower-body injury, and he was expected to miss approximately two weeks. He was a full participant in Tuesday's morning skate, and although he was held out for the Canadiens' matchup against the Wild, he could return to action a few days later. The 32-year-old has recorded a goal, three assists, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and five hits while averaging 23:45 of ice time across eight appearances to begin the regular season.