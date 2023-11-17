Matheson had two assists, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and two penalty minutes over 28:08 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Matheson had the secondary helpers on Montreal's first and last goals, and the blueliner is on a roll with seven points over the last five games. He's logging heavy minutes (24:56 TOI per game) on the top pair and quarterbacks the power play, which sets up Matheson for new career highs in scoring. He's at 14 points through 17 games, and while that pace may not be sustainable, 40 points is within the range of likely outcomes. His career high was set last season when he recorded 34 points in 48 games.