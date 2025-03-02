Matheson provided an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Matheson has four points over his last nine outings while maintaining a top-four role. The 31-year-old blueliner is at 26 points, 108 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 48 appearances. Matheson can provide a bit of category coverage, but his offense has taken a hit with a smaller power-play role following the emergence of Lane Hutson as the first-unit quarterback this season.