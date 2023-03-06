Matheson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Matheson has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, racking up three goals and five helpers over that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is as good as any blueliner lately, in part thanks to his significant role in the Canadiens' lineup. He has five goals, 19 points, 70 shots on net, 41 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 29 outings overall.