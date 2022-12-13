Matheson (lower body) will not travel with the team for Wednesday's clash with Ottawa.

Matheson is still considered day-to-day according to the team but will be sidelined for his third straight contest. With a back-to-back on the horizon, it's hard to imagine Matheson will be cleared to play against Anaheim on Thursday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Prior to his latest injury absence, the 28-year-old Quebec native was finding his stride with one goal, five assists and 21 shots in his previous nine contests.