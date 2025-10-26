Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Strikes for go-ahead goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matheson scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Matheson has scored twice over the last three games, one being a game-winner and the other a go-ahead goal. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, six points, 15 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating over 10 appearances. The Canadiens lean heavily on their top-four blueliners, Matheson included, and so far, that's meant he can produce enough all around in fantasy despite a lack of power-play usage.
