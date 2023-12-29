Matheson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes. He also logged two shots on net, two blocked shots and one hit over 25:07 of ice time.

With four seconds left in the first period, Matheson's wrap-around tally knotted the game after the Canadiens had fallen behind, 2-0, early. The goal extended Matheson's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) and leaves the defenseman at 25 points (14 on power play) over 34 games.