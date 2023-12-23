Matheson had an assist, four shots on net and three blocks over 23:15 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Matheson's blast from the point was heading wide, but Mitchell Stephens was there to redirect it past Petr Mrazek to begin Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The defenseman has helpers (four overall) in three straight games, bumping his season total to 19 assists through 33 contests. Matheson has 24 points overall, 10 points shy of the career-best 34 he had over 48 games last season.