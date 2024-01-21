Matheson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Boston. He also had five shots, two blocks, two hits and two penalty minutes over 22:53 of ice time.
Matheson scored his seventh goal of the season and fifth on the power early in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. Matheson's 32 points is two shy of the career-high mark set last season.
