Matheson had three shots on goal, four hits and two penalty minutes over a team-high 22:37 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matheson returned to the ice after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. Per usual, he was deployed on the top pair and given a healthy dose of playing time. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 24:14 TOI over 10 contests.