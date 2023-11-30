Matheson notched two assists while adding three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran defenseman in enjoying a productive November, as Matheson has racked up three goals and 11 points over his last 12 games, including a goal and three helpers on the power play, while chipping in 26 shots on net and 24 blocked shots. Playing big minutes for Montreal does have its drawbacks from a fantasy perspective, as he also carries a minus-9 rating over that stretch, but Matheson's offensive output can't be ignored.