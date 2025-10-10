Matheson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Both points came in the first period as Montreal grabbed an early 3-1 lead and never looked back. The veteran blueliner saw just 19 seconds on the power play Thursday as offseason addition Noah Dobson has bumped Matheson further down the depth chart when it comes to prime opportunities, but the overall improvement of the Habs' roster could allow him to reach the 30-point mark again after he produced six goals and 31 points in 80 regular-season games last season after getting displaced by the emergence of Lane Hutson.