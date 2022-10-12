Matheson (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday, so more information regarding the severity of his lower-body issue should be released in the coming days. With Matheson on the shelf, look for Arber Xhekaj to make his NHL debut against Toronto.
