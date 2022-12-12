Matheson (lower body) won't play Monday versus Calgary, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

The Canadiens won't make any lineup changes from Saturday's loss to Los Angeles, so Matheson remains unavailable. He is listed as day-to-day. The 28-year-old blueliner has supplied one goal, five assists, 21 shots on net, nine blocks and 10 hits in nine appearances this year.