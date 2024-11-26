Matheson (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Utah.
Matheson has registered one goal, 13 points, 29 shots on net and 48 blocked shots across 20 appearances this season. With the 30-year-old Matheson unavailable to play, Jayden Struble will dress against Utah, while Lane Hutson could get time on the top power-play unit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Helps out in win•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Adds power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Generates late assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Grabs power-play helper in win•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Point streak at three games•