Matheson (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Utah.

Matheson has registered one goal, 13 points, 29 shots on net and 48 blocked shots across 20 appearances this season. With the 30-year-old Matheson unavailable to play, Jayden Struble will dress against Utah, while Lane Hutson could get time on the top power-play unit.

