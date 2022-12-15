Matheson (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Anaheim.
Matheson has missed the Canadiens' last three games. He has a goal and six points in 28 contests this season. When he's healthy, the 28-year-old might serve on the top pairing.
