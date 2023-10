Matheson's lower-body injury is considered minor and he will travel with the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Matheson exited Saturday's game versus the Jets with the injury, but it's not considered a significant concern. It's encouraging that he'll travel for the three-game road trip, which begins Monday in Vegas. If he can't play, Gustav Lindstrom will likely enter the lineup, while Kaiden Guhle would probably take on a larger role.